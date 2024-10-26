KSRTC to operate 2,000 additional buses for Deepavali rush in Bengaluru

:

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate an additional 2,000 buses from Bengaluru to various parts of the State as well as cities in other States between October 30 to November 1 in view of Deepavali festival.

With Naraka Chaturdashi festival falling on October 31, Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 and Balipadyami on November 2, the KSRTC will be deploying the additional buses to help people in their long weekend travels. Later, KSRTC will also operate special buses from various intra and inter-state destinations to Bengaluru on November 3 and 4.

All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Special buses

From Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

From Mysuru Road Bus station towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

“In addition these, special buses will be operated from all Taluk/District Bus Stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic,” said the officials of KSRTC.

How to book tickets

Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passengers book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously.