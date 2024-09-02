KSRTC to operate 1,500 additional buses for festival rush

In view of Swarna gowri and Ganesha festival on September 6 and 7, respectively, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has made elaborate arrangements to operate 1,500 additional buses from Bengaluru to various places from September 5 to 7.

Later, special buses will be operated from various places within Karnataka and other States to Bengaluru on September 8.

According to a release, buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda bus station to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Thirupathi, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

Buses from Mysuru Road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Priyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar. and Madikeri. All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC bus station in Shanthinagar to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Behnnai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

