GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC to operate 1,500 additional buses for festival rush

Published - September 02, 2024 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Swarna gowri and Ganesha festival on September 6 and 7, respectively, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has made elaborate arrangements to operate 1,500 additional buses from Bengaluru to various places from September 5 to 7.

Later, special buses will be operated from various places within Karnataka and other States to Bengaluru on September 8.

According to a release, buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda bus station to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Thirupathi, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

Buses from Mysuru Road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Priyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar. and Madikeri. All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC bus station in Shanthinagar to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Behnnai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.