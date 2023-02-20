KSRTC to launch Ambari Ustav buses

February 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Considering the increased demand for sleeper coach buses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to introduce one more brand in the premier service segment.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch Ambari Ustav, the new brand with the tagline “Celebration of Journey‘‘. The cost of the bus is ₹1.73 crore.

Managing Director of KSRTC Anbu Kumar told The Hindu that the KSRTC is procuring Volvo 9600 multi-axle sleeper buses to introduce the new service. He said that the KSRTC will induct 50 luxury buses.

The bus fare will be 10% higher than the sleeper Ambari Dream Class, which was launched in April, 2019.

“There has been consistent demand for sleeper buses. To meet the demand, we are introducing buses in premier segments. Ambari Ustav comes with more luxury features and is technically advanced. The new buses will be operated on routes from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other popular routes. The fare structure will be little above Ambari Dream Class,” said the MD.

The official further said: “We have surpassed the pre-COVID-19 passenger demand. However, due to non-induction of new buses for over four years we have been facing problems. We have also faced criticism for running old buses. Considering the passenger demand we are inducting new buses.”