KSRTC to launch Ambaari Ustav buses

February 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 02:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch Ambaari Ustav, the new brand with the tagline "Celebration of Journey''.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch Ambaari Ustav on Tuesday.

Considering the increased demand for sleeper coach buses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to introduce one more brand in the premier service segment.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch Ambaari Ustav, the new brand with the tagline “Celebration of Journey‘‘. The cost of the bus is ₹1.73 crore.

Managing Director of KSRTC Anbu Kumar told The Hindu that the KSRTC is procuring Volvo 9600 multi-axle sleeper buses to introduce the new service. He said that the KSRTC will induct 50 luxury buses.

The bus fare will be 10% higher than the sleeper Ambaari Dream Class, which was launched in April, 2019.

“There has been consistent demand for sleeper buses. To meet the demand, we are introducing buses in premier segments. Ambaari Ustav comes with more luxury features and is technically advanced. The new buses will be operated on routes from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other popular routes. The fare structure will be little above Ambaari Dream Class,” said the MD.

The official further said: “We have surpassed the pre-COVID-19 passenger demand. However, due to non-induction of new buses for over four years we have been facing problems. We have also faced criticism for running old buses. Considering the passenger demand we are inducting new buses.”

