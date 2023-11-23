KSRTC to induct 250 ordinary buses; tender called for BS-VI mofussil buses

November 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the launch of the Shakti scheme that provides free travel to women in State-owned non-premium transport corporation buses, there’s been a significant demand for KSRTC buses, particularly in rural areas. In response, the KSRTC has issued a tender for 250 BS-VI Express (mofussil) buses, which will cater to rural areas where the corporation’s buses are very limited.

Recently, the KSRTC has called for a tender to induct 250 buses which will be used in the rural areas, according to officials. “We have called for a tender to induct 250 mofussil buses which will ply between key areas in the State,” an official said.

After the Karnataka government launched the Shakti scheme, the four corporations (KSRTC, the BMTC, the NWKRTC, and the KKRTC) planned to procure 3,888 new buses. Currently, the four RTCs operate 23,989 buses across the State with an average run of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “The government has approved adding 3,888 new buses to all RTCs’ fleet. KSRTC will induct 620 buses by taking loans from commercial banks and induct 300 electric buses under Gross Cost Contract (GCC).”

Apart from inducting 921 electric buses, Mr. Reddy said that the BMTC will purchase 840 BS-6 compliant buses through loans. “Under the State Urban Transport Fund (SUTF) sanctioned fund of ₹19.13 crore, the BMTC will induct 20 mini buses and under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) which has funded ₹15.00 crore will be utilized to induct 100 electric buses under GCC,” he stated.

NWKRTC will buy 286 new buses through loans, while the KKRTC will buy 802 new buses by using funds provided by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), bank loans and by KKRTC internal sources.

Shakti scheme celebrations

Meanwhile, the State government will celebrate the Shakti scheme on Friday, November 24, at the Vidhana Soudha. ‘Milestones in Journey of Women Empowerment, Shakti Guarantee,’ will have Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the chief guest and he will present gold medals to accident-free drivers of the KSRTC.

Since the Shakti scheme was launched in June this year, a total of 100,47,56,184 women passengers have traveled on the four RTCs’ buses till November 22. The ticket value of women passengers who travelled is ₹2397,80,11,562.