KSRTC to convert 100 multi-axle seater AC buses into sleeper coaches

It says demand for sleeper buses reason behind the move

Citing increased demand for sleeper buses, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to convert around 100 multi-axle seater AC buses into sleeper buses. The KSRTC has already floated a tender to convert these buses into sleeper coaches.

Officials said that after the outbreak of the pandemic, passengers travelling on long routes on both inter-State and intra-State services are preferring sleeper buses.

“After Dream Class luxury buses were introduced, there was a surge in demand for the sleeper buses. Passengers travelling on long routes are looking for comfortable travel. After the outbreak of the pandemic too, there has been continued demand for sleeper berths. While booking tickets, people first opt for sleeper buses. If they do not get sleeper, then they go for seater buses. Considering the increasing trend, the corporation has decided to convert seater buses to sleeper buses,” said an official.

At present, the KSRTC has a fleet size of 936 premier service buses, including 140 non AC sleeper, 36 AC and 42 Dream Class buses. A majority of the premier service buses are seater buses. As per the tender documents, minimum 34 berths will be provided in each bus, and provisions will be made for emergency exits.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the KSRTC had suspended induction of new buses to lessen the financial burden. The officials opine that conversion of existing fleet to sleeper buses is likely to be economical and also help meet the growing demand.

For more than two years, a majority of the premier services remained off the roads as the KSRTC could not run the buses due to lockdowns and travel restrictions on inter state routes. “After a long gap, we are seeing a gradual surge in demand for premier services. Our Bengaluru division for the first time in two years operated all the premier services on Thursday. We operated additional 400 services from the Bengaluru division. The summer season has begun and we are likely to see increased patronage in the coming days,” said the official.