 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC to address odour complaints in Flybus bio-toilets with redesign and better maintenance

Improper toilet use by some passengers has been identified as a contributing factor to the odour problem

Published - November 19, 2024 10:32 am IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
A view of the bio-toilet inside the Flybus. Passengers have complained about odour from the bio-toilet on KSRTC’s Flybus services.

A view of the bio-toilet inside the Flybus. Passengers have complained about odour from the bio-toilet on KSRTC’s Flybus services. | Photo Credit: File photo

In response to complaints about odour from bio-toilets on its Flybus services, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is redesigning the restrooms to include better ventilation, air fresheners, and other changes.

The Flybus, a premium airport shuttle service, connects key cities in Karnataka, such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Manipal, Udupi, and Kundapur, to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Despite the service’s high-tech interiors, reclining seats, GPS connectivity, and modern bio-toilets, passengers have voiced concerns about the maintenance and odour from the restrooms. 

Ventilation, fresheners, and better maintenance

KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar acknowledged the feedback from passengers and told The Hindu, “KSRTC is taking up measures to correct the issues regarding toilets. Our aim is to enhance passenger comfort without compromising hygiene.”

The corporation conducts cleaning routines after each trip, covering the interiors, toilets, and exteriors of the bus. However, improper toilet use by some passengers has been identified as a contributing factor to the odour problem. “Despite the cleaning protocols, misuse of the facility during trips can lead to temporary issues,” he added. 

Passengers’ perspectives

Frequent traveller Bhuvan Bopanna, who takes the Flybus between Bengaluru airport and Mysuru, said, “The service is excellent in terms of comfort and punctuality, but the bio-toilet odour can be overwhelming at times. I usually avoid using it unless absolutely necessary.” 

Another passenger, Priya Kumari, who recently travelled to Madikeri, said, “The Flybus is an excellent and cost-effective way to reach the airport directly, especially when compared to cabs or using multiple modes of transport. The KSRTC service is highly convenient, but the odour from the restroom makes it difficult to sit comfortably during long journeys. This issue needs to be addressed.” 

Published - November 19, 2024 10:32 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Karnataka / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.