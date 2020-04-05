KSRTC, SWR bookings to resume from April 15

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and South Western Railways (SWR) have clarified that advanced booking in buses and trains will be open from April 15. However, officials also say that it should not be taken as an indication that the lockdown would be withdrawn.

“As per the present order, the lockdown period ends on April 14. Hence, the bookings are available from April 15. In fact, we had never blocked the entire booking system. Only bookings from March 24 to April 14 were cancelled,” a KSRTC official said.

“The Advanced Reservation Period (ARP) in the Railways is 120 days. Hence, the booking in Railways was never closed except between the lockdown period from March 24 to April 14. Once the it ends, we should naturally begin our operations, unless notified otherwise,” a SWR official said.

Helpline

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that emergency services and transportation of essential services are not affected, the Transport Department has stated a 24/7 helpline in all the transport offices across the State.

This will ensure that not only the transportation and supply of essentials from the government is seamless, but also by private players like NGOs is not affected or interrupted. For more details or complaints, contact 080-2226698 or 9449863214.