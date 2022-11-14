KSRTC signs agreements to provide individual ₹1 crore accident cover for employees

November 14, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has signed agreements with the State Bank of India and the United India Insurance to provide individual ₹1 crore accident insurance cover to its employees. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has signed agreements with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the United India Insurance to provide individual ₹1 crore accident insurance cover to its employees.

In a press release, the KSRTC stated that as per the agreement reached with SBI, ₹50 lakh insurance will be provided when the employee dies or is severely injured in accidents (both on duty and off duty accidents). This insurance cover has been provided without the payment of the premium amount by the employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the KSRTC reached an agreement with United India Insurance to provide another ₹50 lakh accident insurance cover, which will cost an annual premium of ₹885. In the case of death, nominees will receive the insurance money. An employee will also get insurance of ₹50 lakh even when he or she gets severely injured in accidents.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

The KSRTC claims that it is the first corporation in the country to provide accident cover of ₹1 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US