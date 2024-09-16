KSRTC set to introduce bus service to Puri from Bengaluru

:

Soon, you will be able to travel from Bengaluru to the Jagannath Temple in Puri by KSRTC’s high-tech Ambaari Utsav bus as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is planning to introduce services to three cities in Odisha — Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.

The services via Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, covering over 1,500 km in about 18 hours one way, will be the longest operated by the corporation. Currently, it’s 1,058 km, from Bengaluru to Shirdi, according to officials.

Ambaari Utsav buses

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The Hindu that KSRTC had received numerous requests to introduce a bus service to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, one of the most visited sacred sites in India. “As this will be KSRTC’s longest route, we plan to deploy the new European-style, air-conditioned sleeper Ambaari Utsav buses to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers,” he said.

KSRTC is in discussions with the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation to operate the service within the State, and the response has been positive so far. Odisha has sent officials to study the route. The corporation has also received positive responses from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, through which the bus will pass.

“The routes will not only connect Odisha but also key destinations like Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. We expect this route to generate additional revenue for KSRTC while providing excellent service to passengers and devotees travelling to Puri,” KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbukumar told The Hindu.

The service will operate with two buses on one route — one heading to the destination from Bengaluru and the other returning on the same day. These multi-axle AC sleeper coaches are designed to provide a comfortable journey for passengers. As it is a long-distance route, multiple stops at quality locations will be made to ensure passengers have a smooth and pleasant travel experience, officials added.

KSRTC to expand fleet

KSRTC, which operates the largest fleet of Volvo buses, is planning to add 20 more Ambaari Utsav sleeper buses to meet growing demand. Minister Reddy said, “We currently have 20 Ambaari Utsav buses — Volvo 9600 multi-axle AC sleeper coaches — in our fleet. These buses are already popular with passengers. With plans to operate long-distance services to Odisha and other States, we are looking to procure an additional 20 buses to expand our fleet and cater to increasing passenger demand.”

Launched in 2023 with the tagline “Celebration of Journey,” the Ambaari Utsav buses offer enhanced luxury features and advanced technology specifically designed for long-distance travel. These buses currently operate on routes from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Kundapur, Thrissur, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other major destinations.

Each bus, procured from Volvo at a cost of ₹1.73 crore, features 40 sleeping berths with panoramic windows, ample headroom, two USB ports, air vents, reading lights, and a mobile holder for each passenger.