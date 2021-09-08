KSRTC plans to operate 1,000 additional buses

Bengaluru

08 September 2021 01:51 IST

Though the celebration of Gowri-Ganesha festivals will be low key owing to government restrictions on account of the padnemic, road transport corporations are expecting people to return to their hometowns within Karnataka and to neighbouring States. To meet the demand, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on Tuesday, announced that it will operate 1,000 additional buses to people wishing to travel on Thursday and Friday.

“Later, special buses will be operated from intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru on September 12,” said a release.

A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passengers book tickets in a single ticket, and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously, stated the release.

