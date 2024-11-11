KSRTC plans to launch Ashwamedha AC buses within 100-km radius of Bengaluru

:

“Every day feels like a battle just to get a seat,” says Santhosh Kumar, a daily commuter from Ramanagara. Like thousands of others from nearby towns such as Channapatna, Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Chickballapur in Karnataka, as well as Hosur in Tamil Nadu, he travels to Bengaluru for work in an IT company.

“The buses are always overcrowded, and the journey is uncomfortable,” he explains, adding that long workdays are made worse by the exhausting commute. For many, the lack of comfortable and reliable public transportation options turns daily travel to and from Bengaluru into a challenging ordeal.

Currently, commuters rely on either regular KSRTC buses, which often run at full capacity, or private transport services that are inconsistent and expensive.

To address this issue, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to introduce a new fleet of AC Ashwamedha premium buses. These buses will cater specifically to commuters travelling within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru, offering a more comfortable and reliable alternative.

The journey at present

Passengers like Sahana M. from Tumakuru describe the commute as “exhausting and draining,” particularly after a long day at work. “We board already-crowded buses, and seats are hard to come by. There’s hardly any space to even stretch our legs. For office-goers who spend a minimum of two hours on the bus each day, the commute isn’t just inconvenient — it impacts our health and productivity,” she shares.

For many, the lack of basic amenities on existing buses means arriving at work already fatigued. Naveen S., who commutes from Bengaluru to Kolar to work in an industrial town, highlights the discomfort. “I travel over 70 km daily, often standing for most of the journey because there’s no room. It’s incredibly uncomfortable, especially in the summer,” he says.

Areas buses will serve Channapatna Ramanagara Kolar Tumakuru Mandya Chikkaballapur Hosur

What will be different

The Ashwamedha bus series, consisting of 750 buses launched on February 5, currently operates as KSRTC’s point-to-point ordinary service. These buses connect Bengaluru with district headquarters and other towns and cities.

To enhance the commuter experience, KSRTC plans to introduce a new line of premium Ashwamedha AC buses. These buses will be smaller, fully air-conditioned, and equipped with comfortable seating and amenities such as charging ports. While ticket fares will be slightly higher than those of ordinary buses, KSRTC assures commuters that the added comfort and convenience will justify the cost.

Feasibility study soon

Speaking to The Hindu, KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar emphasised the growing need for a reliable and comfortable option for Bengaluru-bound commuters. “There is significant demand, particularly from office-goers who travel daily within a 100-kilometre radius of Bengaluru. They seek a more comfortable alternative. Given the positive response to the Ashwamedha series, we plan to launch these premium AC buses, tentatively branded as ‘Ashwamedha AC.’ These will feature a smaller seating design tailored for regular point-to-point commuters,” he said.

Mr. Kumar further added, “We will conduct a feasibility study to identify optimal routes, service frequency, and fare structures. This study will assess passenger demand, peak travel hours, and the number of buses required to ensure efficient operations.”