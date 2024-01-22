KSRTC plans to give struggling Peenya terminal a new lease of life

January 22, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Basaveshwara bus terminal in Peenya, North Bengaluru, has been underutilised for nearly a decade, despite various attempts by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to revive it.

Now, the corporation has decided to lease out the bus stand to be used as a shopping complex, a convention centre, or a hospital.

The KSRTC invested ₹40 crore to build the bus terminal. The corporation first started services from the terminal in 2014 by shifting 140-odd schedules from Majestic. However, within a few months, the KSRTC shifted all operations back to Majestic as it had incurred a huge revenue loss.

A KSRTC official said: “87,000 square feet of the bus terminal will be leased to outsiders to be used as a shopping complex, a commercial complex, a convention centre or a hospital.”

Over the past few years, the corporation has made multiple efforts to revitalise the terminal, including considering it as a potential bus depot for electric buses. Unfortunately, none of these initiatives have shown any significant progress.

“Following its inauguration, the corporation had relocated 140 services from Majestic to the terminal, serving routes to Davangere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and various destinations in North Karnataka. However, it incurred huge operational losses within a few months, leading to the relocation of services back to Majestic. Despite several attempts over the years, these endeavors have consistently lacked public patronage,” another official said.

To increase the footfall, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) too pitched in by running buses from or through the terminal to different locations in the city. However, this initiative also garnered a tepid response.

Previously, authorities had come up with various plans to enhance the number of visitors to the bus stand, but these ideas only stayed on paper. Some proposals included integrating the Peenya metro station with the bus stand, implementing shuttle services, and even considering opening a multiplex to draw people in.

