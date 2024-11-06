 />
KSRTC penalised 3,706 ticketless passengers in September

Updated - November 06, 2024 09:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In its drive against ticketless travel, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has penalised as many as 3,706 passengers for travelling without tickets. Buses that were operated within the State and neighbouring States were checked by the vigilance squad of the KSRTC.

In September 2024, the squad checked a total of 42,334 buses and detected 3,584 cases of pilferage, besides penalising as many as 3,706 ticketless passengers and collected from them a fine of ₹6,23,805, noted a press release, which further stated that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring staff.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:45 pm IST

