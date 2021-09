A file photo of Hampi.

30 September 2021 12:18 IST

The service begins on October 1

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will restore its package tour from Bengaluru to Hampi and Tungabhadra dam from October 1.

Tourists will get to travel in a non-a/c sleeper service. The package fare is ₹2,500 for an adult and ₹2,300 for a child aged between 6 and 12.

For details, visit www.ksrtc.in