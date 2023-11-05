KSRTC offers additional bus services for Deepawali season

November 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to provide hassle-free services to commuters during the Deepavali season, the KSRTC on Saturday announced an additional 2,000 bus services for the festive season.

According to an official release, the special buses will operate from Bengaluru to various places from November 10 to 12, and will again operate inter- and intra-State services from November 14 to 15 from various places to Bengaluru.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda bus stand to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, and so on.

Special buses from Mysuru Road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Mercara.

All-premier special buses will be operated from BMTC bus station Shantinagar TTMC to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

