HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC offers additional bus services for Deepawali season

November 05, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to provide hassle-free services to commuters during the Deepavali season, the KSRTC on Saturday announced an additional 2,000 bus services for the festive season.

According to an official release, the special buses will operate from Bengaluru to various places from November 10 to 12, and will again operate inter- and intra-State services from November 14 to 15 from various places to Bengaluru.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda bus stand to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, and so on.

Special buses from Mysuru Road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Mercara.

All-premier special buses will be operated from BMTC bus station Shantinagar TTMC to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.