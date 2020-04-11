KSRTC launches ‘sanitizer bus’

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is converting its old buses that were slated to be scrapped into ‘sanitizer buses’ to disinfect people in public places. On Saturday, one such bus was launched in the city.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad said the sanitizer buses branded as ‘Sarige Sanjeevini’ will be operated in the city limits for the benefit of police personnel, health workers, pourakarmikas and others who are carrying out essential services during the lockdown.

“There are various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, this is one among them. We can’t say that the sanitizer buses will completely disinfect people. They have to follow other measures such as maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands, etc. This is one of the proactive measures taken by the corporation,” said Mr. Kalasad.

The bus was modified at the Central Workshop of KSRTC at a cost of ₹20,000. Modifications include installation of sprinklers. People need to enter from the front door and exit via the rear end to get disinfected.

“In districts such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Chikkaballapur and others where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, the KSRTC is planning to operate sanitizer buses. We may convert 18 to 20 buses for the time being.”

In Karnataka, in several districts such as Ramanagar, Mandya and others disinfectant tunnels have already been launched at markets where farmers and wholesalers gather in large numbers.