KSRTC launches new package tours to Jog Falls and Somanathapura

Published - July 17, 2024 01:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Jog Falls.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced the introduction of new package tours from Bengaluru to Jog Falls, and Bengaluru to Somanathapura.

The package includes a weekend service with departures on Friday and Saturday, featuring a non air-conditioned sleeper bus.

The tour route covers key attractions such as Shivamogga, Sagar, Varadahalli, Varadamoola, and Keladi before reaching the Jog Falls. The package also includes several scheduled stops for refreshment, breakfast, and shopping, ensuring a comfortable journey for all passengers.

The departure from Bengaluru is scheduled for 10.30 p.m., with the bus arriving in Sagar at 5.30 a.m. the next day. The fare for this comprehensive tour package is set at ₹3,000 for adults and ₹2,800 for children aged 6 to 12.

Meanwhile, the weekend package tour from Bengaluru to Somanathapura, Talakadu, Madhyaranga, Bharachukki, and Gaganachukki will start on July 20. This tour will be available every Saturday and Sunday.

The fare is set at ₹500 for adults and ₹350 for children aged 6 to 12. Travelers can book their tickets and find more information on the KSRTC website www.ksrtc.in and www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.

