KSRTC inducts refurbished Airavat Club Class on 63rd Foundation Day  

KSRTC has refurbished a total of 1,150 buses to date, with 806 buses revamped at two regional workshops and 344 across 16 divisions.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:47 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated three refurbished Airavat Club Class buses and 15 Karnataka Sarige buses, each having completed 15 lakh kilometres on October 16, 2024.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated three refurbished Airavat Club Class buses and 15 Karnataka Sarige buses, each having completed 15 lakh kilometres on October 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The KSRTC has also introduced 18 refurbished buses into its fleet. 

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated three refurbished Airavat Club Class buses and 15 Karnataka Sarige buses, each having completed 15 lakh kilometres. KSRTC has refurbished a total of 1,150 buses to date, with 806 buses revamped at two regional workshops and 344 across 16 divisions.

On the occasion, Mr. Reddy also launched refurbished Airavat Club class buses and distributed ₹1 crore each to the dependents of three deceased workers under the Accident Insurance Relief Scheme. 

Under the Employee Family Welfare Relief Scheme, Mr. Reddy distributed ₹10 lakh each to the families of 37 employees who have recently passed away. 

Mr. Reddy said that there were no compassionate ground appointments for the last four years. The ruling Congress government has recruited 1,000 dependents on compassionate ground in 18 months, he added. 

