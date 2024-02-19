ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC gives ₹10 lakh compensation to accident victim’s kin

February 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has handed over ₹10 lakh accident relief fund to the family of a deceased passenger. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy gave the cheque to the dependent of the accident victim. 

Earlier, the corporation was paying compensation of ₹3 lakh to the kin of victims who died in accidents aboard KSRTC buses. To provide more financial assistance, the corporation enhanced the relief amount to ₹10 lakh.

The money was given to G.D. Nagaraj, father of N. Amruth, 34, who died in the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by the KSRTC, the accident occurred on February 4, when the bus attached to Channarayapatna depot of Hassan district was negotiating a curve near Bhage in Sakleshpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US