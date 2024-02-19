GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC gives ₹10 lakh compensation to accident victim’s kin

February 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has handed over ₹10 lakh accident relief fund to the family of a deceased passenger. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy gave the cheque to the dependent of the accident victim. 

Earlier, the corporation was paying compensation of ₹3 lakh to the kin of victims who died in accidents aboard KSRTC buses. To provide more financial assistance, the corporation enhanced the relief amount to ₹10 lakh.

The money was given to G.D. Nagaraj, father of N. Amruth, 34, who died in the accident.

According to a press release issued by the KSRTC, the accident occurred on February 4, when the bus attached to Channarayapatna depot of Hassan district was negotiating a curve near Bhage in Sakleshpur.

