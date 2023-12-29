ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC Flybus starts operations from KIA Terminal 2 

December 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa launches the BMTC Vayu Vajra bus service from the new Multimodal Transport Hub at Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Flybus services of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which were earlier operating from Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), commenced operations from Terminal 2 on Friday. It was flagged off by Minister for Transport and Muzrai Department Ramalinga Reddy.

The buses will pick up and drop passengers from Terminal 1 as well. The KSRTC first started operation with just one Flybus in 2013, and now the number has gone up to 13.

The passengers arriving at Terminal 2 can avail the services to travel to Mysuru, Madikeri, and Kundapura.

The Fly bus service has ultra-modern interiors, reclining hi-tech passenger seats, imported floor carpeting, and high-mounted 2 LCD TVs of 26” & 17”, besides a bio-toilet restroom facility and GPS connectivity. On the other hand, BMTC has also started services from Terminal 2. At present, BMTC is operating 137 Vayu Vajra on 18 routes every day from different parts of the city and 944 single trips covering 47,907 km. On average, 14,000 passengers are availing of this service.

