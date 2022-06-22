KSRTC felicitates son of driver for clearing UPSC exam

On Wednesday, the management of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) felicitated Anurag Dharu, son of Manik Rao who worked as driver in Kalyana Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

Mr. Dharu recently cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam by securing the 569th rank. M. Chandrappa, chairman of KSRTC, praised the effort of Mr. Rao and his wife Kashibai in providing good education and supporting their son to achieve success.

MD of KSRTC Anbukumar said that Mr. Rao and his wife are role models for others.. He also said that it is very heartwarming to know that many drivers, conductors and mechanics of the Corporation are supporting their children to study in premier institutions of the country such as IIT, IIM and others.