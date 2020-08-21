KSRTC experiments with seating

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which has been badly hit by the pandemic, is experimenting with the alignment of seats in its fleet of buses to help passengers maintain distance from each other.
It has reduced the seats in a Rajahamsa bus from 39 to 29 by realigning them so that there are three seats instead of four in a row. The bus runs on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route.
“We will take a decision on changing the seating alignment in other buses based on the response from passengers,” said a KSRTC official. .
The realignment was done in the Corporation’s central workshop in Bengaluru. “This will help in maintaining social distancing, and also provide more comfort. The middle seats have been fixed on the passage. Space has been provided for the movement of passengers on either side of the middle seat,” said the official.
No festive demand
The Corporation’s losses have been mounting as a majority of its fleet, including luxury AC buses, has remained off the road over the last four months. During the festive season, KSRTC would run additional buses. However, this time there is no such demand.
“We are not getting enough passengers for operational buses. We do not see demand for additional buses this time as the movement of people is really low due to the fear of COVID-19,” the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath