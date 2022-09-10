KSRTC drivers and conductors to get salary on the first of every month from October

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 10, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With effect from October, employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will receive their salary on the first of every month. The corporation termed the new move as an “employee-welfare” initiative.

For years, the KSRTC has been paying salary on different dates for officers and administrative staff, and those who are working in lower rungs such as technicians, drivers, and conductors. Officers and administrative staff used to receive their salary on the first of every month, while technicians were paid on the fourth, and drivers and conductors used to get their salary on the seventh of every month. To end the “disparity”, the management has decided to pay salary to the entire staff on the first of every month.

“Workers are the soul of the corporation. The welfare of the staff and protecting their interests are our top priorities. For the first time in the history of the corporation, the entire staff of the corporation will start receiving their salary on the first of every month from October,” said KSRTC managing director V. Anbukumar. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSRTC has a staff strength of 36,000 employees, out of which 30,000 are drivers and conductors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
Karnataka
public transport
employee
employer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app