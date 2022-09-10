KSRTC drivers and conductors to get salary on the first of every month from October

With effect from October, employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will receive their salary on the first of every month. The corporation termed the new move as an “employee-welfare” initiative.

For years, the KSRTC has been paying salary on different dates for officers and administrative staff, and those who are working in lower rungs such as technicians, drivers, and conductors. Officers and administrative staff used to receive their salary on the first of every month, while technicians were paid on the fourth, and drivers and conductors used to get their salary on the seventh of every month. To end the “disparity”, the management has decided to pay salary to the entire staff on the first of every month.

“Workers are the soul of the corporation. The welfare of the staff and protecting their interests are our top priorities. For the first time in the history of the corporation, the entire staff of the corporation will start receiving their salary on the first of every month from October,” said KSRTC managing director V. Anbukumar.

The KSRTC has a staff strength of 36,000 employees, out of which 30,000 are drivers and conductors.