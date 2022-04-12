KSRTC division’s entire premium fleet to be operational this weekend

KSRTC premium Volvo, Volvo Multi-Axle, Scania, AC Sleeper Vehicles to be operated from Service Road in front of Depot - 4 in Shanthinagar | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

April 12, 2022 20:50 IST

Long festive weekend brings good tidings; patrons to get roses, pens and chocolates

The long weekend has brought good tidings for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Bangalore Central Division, as the entire premium fleet will be operational. This is for the first time in three years that the entire fleet is being operated with all booked under advance reservation.

According to a press release here on Tuesday, following the outbreak of the pandemic, KSRTC was not able to have the summer bus operation campaign. However, with COVID-19 now under control, people have started travelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With long weekend round the corner – from April 14 to 19, KSRTC said that more than 200 vehicles would be deployed by the division to various destinations, including Ernakulam, Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kasaragod, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Trichy, Vizhuppuram, Telangana, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Panaji, Nellore Goa, Shirdi and Puducherry.

The release said that the additional operational bus service of Rajahmsa and Non-AC sleeper vehicles would be available for commuters to board in front of the BMTC’s central office, Shanthinagar bus stand, while Volvo, Volvo Multi-Axle, Scania, AC Sleeper Vehicles (Airavata/Airavata Club Class/Ambari Dream Class) would be operated from Service Road situated in front of Depot-4 of KSRTC in Shanthinagar.

To celebrate the full booking and additional buses being operational, KSRTC will distribute roses and pens to senior citizens, and chocolates to children. Additional facilities for commuters will also be put in place, such as drinking water, lighting system, mobile toilets, helpdesks etc., the release added.