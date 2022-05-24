KSRTC conductor booked for allegedly kicking woman passenger

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case against a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor for allegedly kicking a woman passenger over a trivial row at Dasarahalli bus stop in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, Sirajunnisa and her two children were travelling from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru to Bengaluru.

The bus reached Dasarahalli bus stop around 4.45 a.m. and Sirajunnisa delayed getting down with her children and luggage.

Irked by this, the conductor Ravi Kumar humiliated and hurled abuses at her. A heated argument ensued and in the melee, the accused kicked her, the police said. Shocked by this, the victim, accompanied by her relatives, approached the police and filed a complaint.

The police have registered a case of assault against the accused and detained him for questioning.

The passenger said, “I was travelling from Koppa with my two kids. When the Dasarahalli stop came, I could not immediately spot the slippers and kids were sleeping. Because of this, I took some time to get down from the bus. The conductor yelled at me saying that he was getting late. When I was getting down from the bus, the conductor kicked me in the face and stomach. The other passengers who got down with me also objected to the way he treated us.”

The KSRTC has suspended the conductor for allegedly misbehaving with the passenger.