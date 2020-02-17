KSRTC conductor arrested for molesting passenger

A KSRTC bus conductor attached to Puttur depot was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a female passenger.

The arrested conductor, Isubu Ali Tallura, 40, was suspended from service on Monday.

The 21-year-old woman boarded the KSRTC bus near Yeshwantpur to reach Hassan on February 15. After travelling some distance, the accused sat beside her and started misbehaving with her, she alleged.

Unable to bear his harassment, she started recording his acts on her mobile phone. Tallura allegedly tried to snatch her phone and also demanded her mobile number. The woman then got up, slapped him and got down from the bus at Bellur Cross, and took another bus to reach Hassan. She shared the video with her family members and filed a complaint at Subramanya Nagar police station.

The conductor was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Tallura had been involved in similar incidents in Puttur. Police are gathering information from the Puttur police.