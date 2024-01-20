KSRTC collects ₹5.4 lakh fine from ticketless bus passengers

January 20, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

In its drive against ticketless travel, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conducted checks on its buses operated in the State and in neighbouring States during December 2023.

The KSRTC, in a release, said that during December 2023, the corporation’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,863 buses and detected 3,274 cases of pilferage, besides penalising as many as 3,340 passengers for travelling without tickets and collected a fine totalling ₹5,39,548 from them. Further, the release stated that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring staff.

