ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC collects ₹5.4 lakh fine from ticketless bus passengers

January 20, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In December 2023, KSRTC’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,863 buses. | Photo Credit: file photo

 In its drive against ticketless travel, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conducted checks on its buses operated in the State and in neighbouring States during December 2023.

The KSRTC, in a release, said that during December 2023, the corporation’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,863 buses and detected 3,274 cases of pilferage, besides penalising as many as 3,340 passengers for travelling without tickets and collected a fine totalling ₹5,39,548 from them. Further, the release stated that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US