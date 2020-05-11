KSRTC buses turn into mobile fever clinics for COVID-19 testing

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have been converted into mobile health check-up clinics for general health and COVID-19 testing. The mobile fever clinic bus was launched by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday.

According to a press release, the objective of the initiative is to increase number of tests for COVID-19. The release added that the KSRTC has already initiated other such mobile fever clinic buses in association with the district administrations of Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Bagalkot, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Raichur.

The bus is divided into two zones with beds and consultation area, maintaining proper hygiene conditions. The mobile clinic buses are being developed at the KSRTC workshops. Four more buses will be pushed into service in Bengaluru.

The release stated that there would be four teams with four mobile clinics, and each team would comprise a doctor, three nurses, and a lab technician, not including the many volunteers facilitating the process.

The teams will start from red zones and screen as many residents as they can. Swab samples of those who have symptoms will be collected at a discounted price of ₹3,750. Blood tests will also be offered at ₹300.