KSRTC bus rams into metro train pillar in Bengaluru, more than 20 passengers injured

The KSRTC bus coming from Madikeri hit the median of the elevated Namma Metro corridor before ramming into a pillar

More than 20 passengers were injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit a Namma Metro pillar on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru around 1.30 a.m. on May 9. There were 45 passengers on board when the incident happened. Local police said that, as per the statement of a passenger, the accident was the result of reckless driving.

The vehicle hit the median of the elevated metro corridor before ramming into a pillar. Three passengers suffered leg, collar bone and jaw fractures, and are undergoing surgery in a private hospital. Other passengers, who suffered minor injuries, were admitted to various hospitals, including Victoria Hospital.

A senior officer of Kengeri Police station said, “The bus was coming from Madikeri. There were two drivers–cum-conductors in the bus. According to the passenger, the driver who took the wheel at Channapatna was driving at high speed. We are investigating the case.”

Senior officials rushed to the hospitals where the passengers were getting treatment for their injuries

A KSRTC official said, “The driver claimed that the accident happened while negotiating a pothole. After the incident, our officials rushed to various hospitals to check on the injured passengers. Many passengers, who have suffered minor injuries, left for their homes. The KSRTC is bearing the cost of their treatment.”