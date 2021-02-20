KSRTC bus hits Minister’s car

No one was hurt in the accident

Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary and his driver had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on NICE Road.

After filling fuel at a petrol bunk on Friday morning, the Minister’s car was entering the road when a bus operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) rammed into the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the accident. The bus belongs to Gundlupet depot, and operates between Bengaluru and Mysuru, said officials.

The Minister continued his journey in another car.

Ramanagaram district police said that they would book a case against the bus driver.