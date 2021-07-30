KSRTC bus driver killed in accident at depot

Bengaluru

30 July 2021 00:27 IST

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver was killed on the spot and a dailywage worker was injured in an accident involving three buses at the depot in Majestic on Thursday morning.

The driver of an Airavat bus lost control and rammed into two other buses, mowed down a driver who was walking out of the depot, jumped a divider and hit another passenger. The deceased driver, Ningappa, 46, who hailed from Yadgir, died on the spot. Ranjith Takhur, 30, from Jharkhand is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was with his family, and was set to travel to Anekal. “His legs were caught and smashed between the grilles of two buses,” said the police.

The driver of the Airavat, identified as Hanumanthappa, 34, allegedly lost control while taking a steep turn. “Three buses were damaged in the acciden and the Airavat bus has been seized. Further investigations are underway,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising