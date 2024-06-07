KSRTC breathes new life into 977 old buses

As many as 977 old Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have gotten a new lease of life, as the corporation has refurbished vehicles which have clocked 10 lakh kilometres, transforming them into almost brand new buses.

According to officials, the price of a new bus is around ₹40 lakh, but the cost of refurbishing the old buses and making them as good as new is just ₹3 lakh. “Over the past two years, we have refurbished 977 buses and plan to refurbish a total of 1,000 buses by the end of this year. These buses will be used on various routes, especially to meet the high demand created by the implementation of the Shakti scheme in the State,” an official said.

Shakti demand

Following the launch of the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women in State-owned non-premium transport corporation buses, there has been a significant increase in the demand for KSRTC buses, especially in rural areas.

A senior official stated that the induction of refurbished buses will enhance rural connectivity.

Since the Karnataka government introduced the Shakti scheme, the four corporations — KSRTC, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation — have procured 2,300 new buses. Currently, these corporations operate a total of 23,989 buses across the State, covering an average distance of 65.02 lakh kilometres per day.

As good as new

Regarding the refurbishment of buses, officials said they select buses that are approximately 10 years old and have logged over 10 lakh kilometres. “Once selected, the bus is completely disassembled, leaving only the chassis intact. From seats to windows, every component is replaced. The body is also rebuilt, and after painting, the refurbished bus looks as good as new,” an official explained.

“The buses will have well-maintained engines that typically don’t need to be replaced; however, a few engines may still require changing. Generally, buses that have been in service for 15 years are decommissioned. These are only 10-year-old buses,” official added.

