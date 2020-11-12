KSRTC allowed to run buses to Tamil Nadu for six days

A file photo of people boarding a KSRTC bus.

Bengaluru/Chennai

12 November 2020 01:00 IST

Inter-State services resume after more than seven months

After more than seven-and-a-half months, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday resumed services to Tamil Nadu, ahead of Deepavali. This comes after the Tamil Nadu government issued an order permitting inter-State services from Karnataka for six days — from November 11 to 16 — without e-registration.

An official with the KSRTC said services were operated on Wednesday evening with 25 buses to Hosur, Kanchipuram, Vellore, and other destinations. “On the first day, we operated a few services. However, we will increase services on Thursday and also run air-conditioned buses. Online booking for AC buses needs at least four hour’s notice,” said the official.

The road transport corporation plans to operate buses to popular destinations such as Chennai and Coimbatore from Thursday.

Incidentally, The Hindu had reported about the rising demand from passengers wishing to travel to the neighbouring State. Until Wednesday evening, the KSRTC was running buses only till the Attibele border. From there, passengers had to use Tamil Nadu buses to reach their destination. According to officials, this was a huge inconvenience to people. “We were operating 70 to 80 buses till the border and ferrying 3,000 to 4,000 passengers every day,” said the official.

The decision has come as a huge relief for passengers.

Some of them said the permit for inter-State travel should be extended.