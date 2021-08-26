KSRTC A/C sleeper service from Bengaluru to Vijayapura

Bengaluru

26 August 2021 13:51 IST

KSRTC to introduce the service on August 27

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be introducing an A/C sleeper service from Bengaluru to Vijayapura on August 27.

The service will be operated via Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Kudligi, Hospet and Ilkal.

The Bengaluru-Vijayapura A/C sleeper service will leave at 8.30 p.m. and reach Vijayapura at 6.15 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the bus will leave Vijayapura at 8.30 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru at 6.15 a.m.

The fare is ₹1,050 for an adult.