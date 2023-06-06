KSRTC collects ₹29.51 lakh penalty from public smokers

June 06, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has collected ₹29,51,200 in fines from passengers who were caught smoking at KSRTC bus stations across the State in 2022-23.

The corporation as part of World Environment Day on Monday, released the data of fines collected for various violations including urination in the open and spitting.

The KSRTC under prohibition of open-place urination at bus stands, depots, divisional offices, and workshops is implemented by imposing a fine of ₹100 from those who violate this norm and a fine of ₹17,12,800 has been collected during 2022-23.

Under the ban on spitting rules, the KSRTC, imposes a fine of ₹.100 on every person who violates it. “A fine amount of ₹ 7,25,100 has been collected in 2022-23,” KSRTC said in a release.

Apart from this, the corporation in the current year 2023-2024, division wise plan has been formulated to plant a total of 4,000 saplings in the next four months, the KSRTC added.

The KSRTC has also added air pollution monitoring stations in 15 divisions of the Corporation that have been computerized. “A team of technical personnel has been formed with the vehicle “Prakriti” of the corporation, and they are visiting the depots of all divisions, inspecting the depots and checking air pollution and smoke of the vehicles,” the KSRTC release stated.