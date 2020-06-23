KSRP constable who tested positive for COVID-19 ends life enroute to hospital

A 50-year-old constable attached to the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) allegedly ended his life on Tuesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19. He had tested positive on Monday night.

According to sources in the KSRP, the constable ended his life inside a KSRP minibus while being taken to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bengaluru.

The police suspect that the constable took the extreme step fearing COVID-19.

People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling Karnataka’s suicide prevention helpline 104.