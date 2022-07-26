Bengaluru

KSR railway station gets five-star rating for food quality, hygiene  

KSR Railway Station is the first in Bengaluru division of South Western Railway to get the recognition. | Photo Credit: File photo
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru July 26, 2022 21:34 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 14:24 IST

KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru has been awarded a five-star rating, not for its rail services, but for their facilities which provide high quality, nutritious food to passengers.

A third-party audit, which was empanelled by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) provided the five star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification making the station the first in Bengaluru division of South Western Railway (SWR) to get the recognition.

The certification, which is a part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement, is given to those stations that adhere to the standard practices of food storage and hygiene prescribed by the FSSAI. Within the KSR Railway Station, there are 40 food establishments including a food plaza, three Jan Ahar stalls, nine milk parlours, four fast food units, seven multipurpose stalls, and 16 catering stalls.

“All the catering stalls at KSR Railway Station are provided with food licence certificates. The vendors also have medical fitness certificates and adhere to the norms,” said Divisional Railway Manager Syam Singh. 

“An FSSAI empanelled third party audit team checked all the stalls and base kitchens as per FSSAI norms and checklist issued by FSSAI at the railway station for two days of March and one day of June this year. The parameters chosen include food quality, hygiene and the entire chain, including waste disposal,” said Chief Medical Superintendent Shobha Jaganath.  

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.N. Krishna Reddy said, “The coveted certificate makes us more responsible to ensure this standard of hygiene and food quality in future at the station. Efforts are also being made to improve the food quality at other stations of Bengaluru division, and get them included in the ‘Eat Right Station’ category.”

People cannot believe this is a railway station in India
Sir M Visvesvaraya railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru is the result of the Indian government’s ambition to modernise railway stations in India | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar
