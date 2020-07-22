KSPCB to get a chairperson in August

After a slew of short terms – many of them controversial – the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is poised to get a chairman in August. The State government, which recently brought out new rules for appointment of the chairman, has now called for applications for the post.

Sources in the office of Anand Singh, the Minister for Forest and Ecology, said the new rules have taken into consideration directions and guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court. “The board should have a new chairman in August,” said a source.

The application notification, issued on Tuesday, specifies that the candidate needs to have a Master's degree in Environment Science or Environment Engineering or an equivalent degree from a recognised university or institute.

He/she should have “knowledge and experience in areas related to environmental protection”, or a part of administration in a government department, organisation or university dealing with environmental issues, including air and water pollution, waste management, natural resources management and environmental impact assessment. It also mentions that a “desirable qualification” is “special knowledge or practical experience in matters relating to environmental protection” or knowledge and experience in an institution dealing with such matters.

The KPSCB is a vital organisation vested with powers such as prevention and control of air, water and noise pollution as well as enforcement of important environmental laws. It is currently headed by Vijaykumar Gogi, Principal Secretary (Environment and Ecology). He had to step in following a row over the appointment of M. Sudhindra Rao. The government, which had appointed Mr. Rao on December 30, 2019, made a U-turn in the High Court of Karnataka on March 6, 2020, contending that the appointment was done without framing the rules.

Prior to that, K. Sudhakar, now a minister in the BJP government, was made the chairman by the Congress-JD(S) government in place of IFS officer C. Jayaram, raising multiple questions over the legality of the move. Subsequently disqualified due to the political upheaval in the State, Mr. Sudhakar had to resign.

Mr. Jayaram had replaced Lakshman, whose appointment was also mired in controversy.

V. Ramprasad from Friends of Lakes said uncertainty in the KSPCB had ended up derailing a lot of decisions and processes, such as implementing or enforcing orders of the NGT and the courts, as well as the Environment Impact Assessment.

“The lockdown helped to a certain extent by keeping pollution levels low. But now that things are opening up, one needs a proper board with a qualified head. Having four chairpersons in two years undermines the institution, which is supposed to be independent in nature,” he said.