KSPCB instructs district authorities to form task force

October 20, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Deepavali, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a circular instructing district authorities to form task forces under the Deputy Commissioners.

These task forces will comprise officials from the fire department, medical officers, tahsildars, district environment officers, police officials, active citizens, and representatives from NGOs. According to the circular, this task force will be responsible to conduct inspection in the various firecrackers godowns and if they are storing any illegal crackers the godown should be seized and a criminal case should be registered against the owner.

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre had conducted meetings with board officials and directed them to take action against the illegal firecrackers godowns.

