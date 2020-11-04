KSPCB cracks the whip on bulk waste generators

Despite Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016 mandating segregation of waste at source and mass sensitisation programmes to be conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), many bulk waste generators in the city are yet to comply with the rules.

To tackle this problem and ensure collection of only segregated waste from bulk generators, including commercial establishments, multi-storey buildings, malls and large housing complexes, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), in a directive issued on October 19, asked the civic body to prepare a time-bound action plan for compliance with the rules. It has asked the BBMP to submit an action taken report within 30 days.

“...It has come to the notice of the Board that many bulk waste generators under the BBMP limits are not segregating the waste and disposing the mixed waste to the BBMP in violation of the SWM rules,” the KSPCB stated.

Srinivasulu, member secretary, KSPCB, told The Hindu that segregation at source by bulk waste generators had been an issue for quite a long time. “Until and unless strict action is taken against them, they will repeatedly violate the rules. We will, in the near future, also review door-to-door segregation, collection and transportation of waste,” he said, and added that if bulk waste generators segregate waste, the dependency on landfills would drastically reduce.

₹23 lakh collected in fines

From June 1 to the last week of September this year, BBMP marshals registered 341 complaints regarding non-segregation of waste from bulk waste generators across the city and collected around ₹23 lakh in fines.

“We are coming down heavily on repeat offenders. In the future, we will take strict action against such violators,” a senior BBMP official said. He added that bulk waste generators generate around 1,500 tons of waste per day and if that is not segregated, it goes to landfills.