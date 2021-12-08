KSLSA to launch legal services clinic in BBMP to resolve citizen’s grievances

Bengaluru

08 December 2021 03:15 IST

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) will soon start a Legal Services Clinic in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to resolve grievances related to property khata and other issues by offering free legal assistance to citizens.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Justice B. Veerappa, a judge of the High Court and Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, said that civic agency has accepted the initiative to redress grievances of citizens and similar clinics are also in pipeline to resolve issues in other civic agencies like the BWSSB, etc. He said that advocates from the panel of the KSLSA and the para-legal volunteers, including young advocates and law students, would be roped in to assist the citizens to get their grievances redressed. A large number of petitions pending against the BBMP on issues related to khata could also be resolved by referring them to this clinic, he added.

Justice Veerappa said that a Lok Adalat will be held in each taluk and district in the State on December 18 and so far around 2.15 lakh cases of the total 20.99 lakh pending in various courts have been identified for amicable settlement. He also said that the legal services authority will continue to accept request for referring the pending litigations to the ensuing Lok Adalat from the litigants and their advocates.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 9.4 lakh cases were already settled in the three Lok Adalats held in the State this year in March, August and September resulting in payment of compensation to the tune of ₹2,542 crore to the litigant public in motor vehicle accident, land acquisition and other case and collection of ₹53.2 crore to the State exchequer in the form of fine by compounding of minor offences, he said.