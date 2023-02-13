ADVERTISEMENT

KSLSA to hold meeting today to consider recommending extension of 50% rebate period

February 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 52.11 lakh traffic cases settled, ₹152 crore collected across State in nine-day Lok Adalat

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Veerappa, judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, addressing presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The national-level Lok Adalat held on February 11 registered amicable settlement of a record 52.11 lakh pending traffic rule violation cases across the State, yielding ₹152 crore, following the 50% rebate offered on the fine amount by the Karnataka government, as per recommendation by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

Justice B. Veerappa, judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Executive Chairperson of KSLSA, told presspersons on Monday that the offer of rebate received positive response.

Demand from police, public

The KSLSA will now consider recommending extension of the rebate period, as per a demand from the public and also the Bengaluru city traffic police, as the Special Commissioner (Traffic) has written to the KSLSA seeking extension of the rebate period for two more weeks, he said.

Justice Veerappa said the KSLSA had mooted the proposal for offering rebate three months ago, but the government had initially hesitated to accept the proposal as the Finance Department raised objections.

“After a lot of effort, we were able to persuade the government,” he added.

Media’s role

Though a similar rebate was offered in Telangana State, the public response was not in the magnitude as it has been in Karnataka, Justice Veerappa said, while pointing out that the media played a vital role in creating awareness.

It would have taken several years for the police to collect this fine amount, which has now been paid by the public in just nine days, he said, while adding that the KSLSA will hold a meeting on Tuesday, to decide on the request for extension.

64.14 lakh cases settled

He said that a total of 64,13,608 lakh cases, including 1.87 lakh cases pending in the courts, 62.26 lakh pre-litigation cases (which include 52.11 lakh traffic cases) were amicably settled during the Lok Adalat.

As many as 670 matrimonial cases were settled amicably 222 couples were reunited during the adalat.

