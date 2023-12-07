HamberMenu
KSLSA identifies 13% of cases pending in courts for settlement in Lok Adalat

December 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) is attempting to amicably settle around 13% of the total cases pending in various courts in taluks and districts across the State in the national-level Lok Adalat scheduled on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, said that the district and taluk-level legal service authorities have identified 2,60,000 cases for settlement, of the total 19,93,799 pending in courts.

He also said the Lok Adalat is being organised in coordination with government officials as well as various bar associations to ensure effective settlement of the pending cases, and pre-litigation cases, which includes disputes related to bank loans, labour issues, electricity and eater bills, Real Estate Regulatory Authority cases, consumer issues.

On a query about closing the compoundable traffic rule violation cases under pre-litigation cases, by providing rebate on the fine amount as was done during the last few Lok Adalats this year, Justice Kumar said that the KSLSA and the State government have engaged in discussion in this regard and the scheme may be extended in the next Lok Adalat.

