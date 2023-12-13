KSLSA creates new record by settling 25.14 lakh cases in a day at Lok Adalat

December 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Breaking all its earlier records, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has set a new record in amicably settling 25,14,343 cases in a day in the national-level Lok Adalat held across the State on December 9.

As many as 2,24,080 cases from those pending in various district and taluk courts and 22,90,263 pre-litigation cases were among the cases settled.

This is the highest number of cases settled in the Lok Adalats held in the State so far, Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and the Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, told presspersons here on Tuesday.

For the first time, he said the writ petitions seeking writ of mandamus from the High Court were considered before the Lok Adalat and 22 such writ petitions were amicably settled at Dharwad Bench of the High Court.

Reunion

Justice Kumar said that 1,358 matrimonial cases wee amicably resolved and 262 couples were reunited.

Stating that total amount disbursed to the litigants through the settlement in the Lok Adalat is about ₹1,569 crore, he said that ₹209 crore have been paid as compensation by settling 4,031 motor vehicle accident claim cases and ₹124 crore have been released to the litigants by settling 522 cases related to awards passed in land acquisition cases.

Burden on family

On long pendency of cases, particularly on partition among the family members, Justice Kumar said that litigants in such cases should come forward to settle the cases before the Lok Adalat in the best interest of their families as pendency of the litigation becomes burden not only on the litigants but also on their entire family members.

Pointing out that a litigation over partition of properties has been pending before the Bengaluru city civil court for the past 62 years in view of multiple rounds of litigations between the parties upto the level of the Supreme Court, he said that Lok Adalat has succeeded in bringing amicable settlement between the parties in two old litigation of 18 and 11 years pending in Mandya and Chanarajnagar courts in this Lok Adalat.

