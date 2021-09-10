KSHDCL ropes in Amazon to expand market reach

Bengaluru

10 September 2021 01:05 IST

Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. (KSHDCL) has roped in amazon.in to enable over 55,000 of its artisans to get a better market reach.

As part of this, Amazon, under its Karigar programme, launched the Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, a unit of KSHDCL, on its marketplace.

All artisans associated with KSHDCL Mysuru, Anegundi, Sandur, Vijayapura, Hiriyur, Channapatna, Sagar, Sirsi, Soraba, Kumta, Kinhal, Navalgund, Bidar, and Shivarapatna will benefit from this programme.

Advertising

Advertising

“Under this, Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium will be able to avail benefits such as personalised training for a quick start, increased customer visibility, and dedicated marketing support,” said Amazon in a release.

Larger audience

By going digital, Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium will be able to sell its wide variety of unique Geographical Indication (GI) products like Bidriware, Channapatna toys and dolls, and other local items in sandalwood and rosewood, metal crafts, and lacquerware to a much bigger customer audience.

D. Roopa Moudgil, Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, said, “We are expanding the reach of Cauvery and working towards the welfare of our struggling artisans and craftsmen.”

“It is our intent to encourage digital inclusion and empowerment of the artisan community across the country,” said Sumit Sahay, Director, Seller Partner Services, Amazon India.